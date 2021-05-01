Cuba celebrates International Workers Day at homes

The people of Cuba celebrate this May 1, International Workers’ Day, preceded by the historic 8th Congress of the Communist Party, which has become a forceful decision to continue the work of the Revolution, and a rejection of the US blockade against the Island, which was, recently condemned in solidarity caravans through more than 50 cities in the world.

The call this year (as in 2020) is to stay at home, keeping social distancing due to the COVID-19, and placing Cuban flags and banners to celebrate the day.

In the current context, workers are aware that they face a complex and challenging scenario, characterized by the criminal, unjustified and inhumane economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed unilaterally by the United States Government, intensified with the implementation of more than 240 new measures, to which is added the devastating effects of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

This May 1st will also be an important stage to ratify the testimony of gratitude to health and science workers for their dedication and contribution to save and care for the lives of Cubans and citizens of more than 46 countries in the world.

On this International Worker´s Day, people in Cienfuegos will continue to denounce and demand the lifting of US blockade against Cuba, the returning of the illegally occupied territory by the North American naval base in Guantanamo and the ending of subversive actions against our country.

This May 1st will ratify to the world the commitment of the Cuban people to carry on with Marti´s ideals, socialist and Fidel´s project.

The message will reach every corner of the planet that the Island will always be a free and victorious Homeland with the reaffirmation that united, we make Cuba.