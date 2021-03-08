Cuba celebrates the International Women’s Day 2021

Women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all. To get us there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March), “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.

Cuba celebrates this March 8, International Women’s Day with undoubted achievements in their leadership in society and aware of the challenges it still faces in relation to gender equality.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), Teresa Amarelle, highlighted the government’s commitment to that purpose, which led to public policies to promote the integral development of them and guarantee the full exercise of their rights.

Proof of what has been achieved is that Cuban women constitute 53.22% of the deputies to Parliament and 49 of the workers in the state sector, according to data from the National Office of Statistics and Information.

Widely recognized in the country is the decisive role of the female force during the confrontation with the COVID-19 pandemic, where it is on the front line, representing 69.6% of those who work in the health area.

They are also essential in research on new drugs and care protocols, and their footprint is part of obtaining five vaccine candidates that go through different phases of clinical trials.

Women make up 53.5% of the Science, Innovation and Technology system in general and 48% of Cuban scientists, highlighted Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Also noteworthy is their performance in the Henry Reeve medical contingent brigades that provide help to other countries against COVID-19, as well as their growing incorporation into agricultural work.