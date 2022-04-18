Cuba celebrates International Day of Monuments and Sites

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the owner alluded to the awards granted annually by the National Council of Cultural Heritage in recognition of the wealth of the country in this specialty and inspiration to value the present and build the future.
The commemoration was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1984 to promote the promotion and awareness of the diversity of the heritage heritage of humanity.
It is the living memory of our past. Let’s protect it so that it stays alive in the future, encouraged the international entity on the social network itself on the date that, this year, responds to the motto Heritage and Climate.
