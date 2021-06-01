Cuba celebrates International Children’s Day amid fight against COVID-19

Feliz día y gracias a nuestra niñez ejemplar, que no sólo aprende primero y mejor cómo enfrentar la #COVID19, sino que nos enseña a hacerlo con ternura y gracia. #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/3UCh5g9ocx
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 1, 2021
The president urged families to provide them with greater protection by complying with the health measures, to prevent the number of contagions from continuing to grow, particularly in the earliest stages of life.
Diaz-Canel referred to these issues during a meeting with national scientists, who rigorously monitor children convalescing from COVID-19, for the study and treatment of the physical and psychological aftereffects.
On several occasions, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has stated that his country’s Government is committed to the rights of children, their well-being and full development.
Cuba signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Constitution establishes minors’ interests in decisions and acts that concern them; as well as it protects them against all kinds of violence.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)