9 de marzo de 2021
Cuba celebrates former Brazilian presidents Roussef and Lula acquittal

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, highlighted on Twitter that Cuba celebrates the acquittal of former Brazilian presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousef, both charged of alleged corruption.

The Cuban president stressed that the decision comes to confirm how many excesses and abuses that are committed against the Latin American left, and called to remain vigilant.

 “We celebrate the acquittal of @LulaOficial and @dilmabar, which arrives to confirm how many excesses and abuses that are committed against the Latin American left. Let us be alert. #SomosCuba #CubaViva ”, he tweeted.

On Monday 8th the Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil annulled the conviction of the former president, arguing that the justice of the state of Parana is incompetent to judge the case. With the decision, the political rights of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) are also restored, so Lula will be able to run again as a candidate.

Previously, in December 2019, Brazilian federal judge Marcus Vinicus Reis Bastos resolved the summary acquittal of Lula, who was accused in the so-called “Cuatrillón del PT” case, for an alleged criminal organization; At that time, former president Dilma Rousseff, and former ministers Antonio Palocci and Guido Mantega were also acquitted.

