Cuba calls virtual conference on food security and sovereignty

The Cuban expert team drawing up the Law on Food Sovereignty and Security and its rules called a conference on the evaluation, monitoring and control systems for food and nutritional security and the right to access food.

The online conference takes place this April 28th at 10 am as part of activities related to the drawing up of the legislation, according to the Cuban Agriculture Ministry.

The conference aims at having the people acquainted with the legal regulations and good practices established by legal rules in our region in order to contribute an effective regulation of the issues relevant to the draft legislation.

Participating experts will exchange views on the systems of evaluation, monitoring and control as well as the right to access food currently in force in different countries, their operations and the agencies and bodies entitled to meet such functions.

Cuba has implemented important transformations aimed at developing programs to increase food availability and access by the people as well as promoting healthier diets and evaluating nutritional conditions.

On July 22nd, 2020, the Cuban government adopted its National Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education which is based on the guidelines of the Cuban state to manage local sovereign and sustainable food systems.

