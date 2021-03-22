Cuba starts III phase of Soberana 02 and Abdala clinical trials

The Group of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries indicated in Twitter 150,000 people will be participating in the trial.
Cuba has five COVID-19 vaccine projects, with which the country could become the first one in Latin America to fight coronavirus by applying its own vaccine.
This advance – for a tiny country that has been subjected to an economic, commercial and financial US blockade for more than half a century – is a breakthrough that is already setting a global trend with Soberana 02 vaccine candidate.
Soberana 02, created by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), and Abdala vaccine, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), are the two candidates that have already advanced to phase III of clinical trials.
Meanwhile, Soberana 01, also from IFV, advanced favorably and, according to experts, is a possible ideal booster for immunity in convalescents.
Mambisa candidate, the only nasal-administered drugs, also shows safety and few reactions in people who received it during phase I of its clinical trial.
Recently, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization pointed out that Cuban vaccine candidates could provide a potential lifeline to developing countries.