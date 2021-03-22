Cuba starts III phase of Soberana 02 and Abdala clinical trials

Cuba begins on Monday 22, vaccinating an important number of population with III phase of Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccine candidates´clinical trials.

Soberana 02 vaccine candidate candidate will be tried in Havana, where all the health sector, from doctors, nurses, technical and support staff will recieve Soberana 02 vaccine as part of phase III trials in all medical institutions.

The news was confirmed by the Center for the Control of Medicines and Medical Devices (CCMMD), adding scientific personnel and supporting staff in several scientific institutions will also be immunized, turning Cuba in the first country in Latin America to start using its own vaccine. The Group of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries indicated in Twitter 150,000 people will be participating in the trial. Cuba has five COVID-19 vaccine projects, with which the country could become the first one in Latin America to fight coronavirus by applying its own vaccine. This advance – for a tiny country that has been subjected to an economic, commercial and financial US blockade for more than half a century – is a breakthrough that is already setting a global trend with Soberana 02 vaccine candidate. Soberana 02, created by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), and Abdala vaccine, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), are the two candidates that have already advanced to phase III of clinical trials.

Abdala starts phase III of clinical trials in eastern provinces of Cuba, this stage will involve a total of 48,000 volunteers: 6,000 from Bayamo, 12,000 from Guantanamo, and 30,000 from Santiago de Cuba, population which will be attended at 46 vaccination facilities distributed in twenty clinical sites among the three provinces. Meanwhile, Soberana 01, also from IFV, advanced favorably and, according to experts, is a possible ideal booster for immunity in convalescents. Mambisa candidate, the only nasal-administered drugs, also shows safety and few reactions in people who received it during phase I of its clinical trial. Recently, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization pointed out that Cuban vaccine candidates could provide a potential lifeline to developing countries.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)