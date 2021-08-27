27 de agosto de 2021
Ensayo Pediátrico Fase I niños de 3 a 11 años. Foto: Tomada de Facebook
Inglés | English

Cuba avances in children and adolescents COVID-19 immunization trials

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Aug 26, on his Twitter account that the day is drawing near when the country’s children and teenagers will be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

What seemed like a dream is almost a reality, thanks to the talent of Cuban scientists and the courage of our young volunteers, the president wrote.

He added that the Soberana Pediatria and Ismaelillo trials are running smoothly, and shared a tweet from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) about the administration on Tuesday of the last dose of vaccine Soberana 02 to a group of children in the 3 to 11 age group.

According to the IFV, the Soberana Pediatría trial engages 350 children and adolescents, 50 in Phase I and 300 in Phase II, whereas the Ismaelillo program with vaccine Abdala is targeted on those between the ages of 3 and 18.

Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Agencia Cubana de Noticias. Acumula mas de cuatro décadas de trayectoria en Cuba y mas de 20 años llevando al mundo las principales noticias del acontecer nacional durante las 24 horas del día, mediante su división Web ACN.

Ver todas las entradas de Agencia Cubana de Noticias →

También te puede gustar

Hurricane season starts this June 1st at the Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Delta near to Yucatan peninsula and slightly weakened

Cuba wins world title in 4×400 meters women relay

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *