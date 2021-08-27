Cuba avances in children and adolescents COVID-19 immunization trials

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Aug 26, on his Twitter account that the day is drawing near when the country’s children and teenagers will be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
He added that the Soberana Pediatria and Ismaelillo trials are running smoothly, and shared a tweet from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) about the administration on Tuesday of the last dose of vaccine Soberana 02 to a group of children in the 3 to 11 age group.
According to the IFV, the Soberana Pediatría trial engages 350 children and adolescents, 50 in Phase I and 300 in Phase II, whereas the Ismaelillo program with vaccine Abdala is targeted on those between the ages of 3 and 18.