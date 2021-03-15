Cuba to attend the Latin American Forum on Sustainable Development

Cuba will be represented at the 4th Forum of Latin America and the Caribbean countries on Sustainable Development, which will be held virtually from Monday 15 to Wednesday 18, an official source reported.

According to Cuba´s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), the Forum is organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in coordination with Costa Rica´s government, in its capacity as president pro tempore.

The Forum will analyze progress, setbacks and challenges in the region to implement the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development, amid a health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cuban delegation will be made up of officials from the Ministries of Foreign Trade, Economy and Planning, Foreign Relations, and the National Statistics Office, pillar bodies of the National Group for the 2030 Agenda Implementation.

