Cuba at the cutting edge of demographic studies in Latin America

Cuba is the only Latin American nation counting on a government program for demographic dynamics, a specialist said on Wednesday 31.

Antonio Aja, director of the Center for Demographic Studies at the University of Havana , said the program includes the establishment of an observatory to assess demographic dynamics.

According to the expert, demographic variables are also analyzed at the territorial level and at present local authorities do not approve any development strategy without bearing these researches in mind.

The specialist, in fact, stressed that the Center –before the beginning of the COVID-19- joined with specialists in medical sciences ‘to put demographic outlook in clinical, epidemiological, mathematical trials and in all needed areas.’

Deputy Chief of the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI) Juan Carlos Alfonso pointed out that Cuba is an international benchmark for Latin America in terms of demographic studies.

‘We have international prestige because we show indicators from developed countries, for example, life expectancy is 78.45 years and infant mortality is 4.9,’ he asserted.