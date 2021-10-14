14 de octubre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba asks at UN Biodiversity Conference halt environmental destruction

Cuba urged on Wednesday 13, at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) to stop the destruction of the environment caused by irrational patterns of production and consumption, after warning about the threats to the planet and human life.

Addressing the event, held virtually from China, Elba Rosa Perez, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, said that rescuing biological diversity is defiant for developing countries, as they are forced to allocate their limited resources to fight the crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Perez, the impact is greater in territories subject to coercive measures imposed by other governments, unilaterally and without political reason in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

She stated that Cuba’s priorities include the protection of biodiversity, the sustainable use of ecosystems and the fight against climate change.

COP-15 has been in session since Monday, October 11, in Kunming, China, with the aim of shaping the global agenda and the goals to be achieved by 2030.

The virtual event will be run until Friday, October 15, with speeches by foreign officials, while the face-to-face meetings will take place in the same city, but from April 25 to May 8, 2022.

