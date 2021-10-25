25 de octubre de 2021
Desde este lunes se inician actividades previas al Séptimo Periodo Ordinario de Sesiones de la Asamblea Nacional
Cuba arranges details towards the 7th Regular Session of the National Assembly

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

 The activities prior to the 7th Ordinary Sessions of the Ninth Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), to be held on October 27-28, include a review on Oct 25, by the deputies of four bills submitted by the Governing Council of the People’s Supreme Court, pursuant to the 10th Temporary Provision of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba.

The parliamentarians will discuss draft laws on the Courts of Justice, the Administrative Process, the Procedural Code and the Criminal Process, recently described by Secretary of the Cuban Legislative, Homero Acosta Alvarez, as very relevant inasmuch as they represent a «profound procedural reform».

These normative provisions, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration, were discussed by deputies, jurists, institutions, organizations and universities, and enriched with their views and those of the population.

With a view to promoting citizen participation in this process, the full texts of the four draft laws were published on the website of the ANPP and the People’s Supreme Court, together with e-mails and a telephone line for people to provide their insight.

The supreme organ of State power will meet without disregarding the health protocols, which include measures related to physical distancing and PCR testing.

The 7th Ordinary Session of the Cuban Parliament will also go over the march of the economic process in the first half of 2021, the report on the State budget for 2020, the effects of the monetary reform, and the role of science in the fight against COVID-19.

Likewise, the deputies will discuss the results of the audits of the Ministry of Construction, the documents approved by the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba and the update on the Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development.

