30 de septiembre de 2021
Cuba approves first micro, small and medium-sized enterprises

Prensa Latina

Cuba on Wednesday 29, announced its approval of the first 35 micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as new economic actors, the Economy and Planning Ministry (MEP) reported.

The MEP indicated that of those companies authorized, 32 of them are private and three are state-run, as set down by the legal norms for their constitution nationwide.

This first decision gave green light to setting up these new businesses, which can now proceed to their constitution as legal entities to roll out their economic activities.

The MEP pointed out that this first group of companies are 13 MSMEs for food production, 6 for manufacturing, 3 for recycling activities and 3 other for Science and Technology Park in Havana.

These new companies are distributed in 11 provinces. In addition, among the 35 created ones, 10 of them previously carried out export operations

