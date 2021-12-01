Cuba appreciates G-77 plus China bloc support from against US blockade

At the 45th Annual Ministerial Meeting of that bloc, within the framework of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Rodriguez charged that the US blockade was tightened opportunistically in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add to that policy, he said in his virtual intervention, the millionaire resources that Washington dedicates to subvert the constitutional order in Cuba.

However, he affirmed that Cuba has developed a strategy to control COVID-19, which includes the total immunization of its population before the end of 2021.

Also as part of the global confrontation with COVID-19, Cuba has sent 57 medical brigades to 40 countries and territories.

Cuba, he noted, will not renounce its vocation of solidarity and humanistic cooperation, in particular, in the face of the pandemic.

Rodriguez pointed out that Cuba will continue to defend the right of the peoples to peace, development, social justice, self-determination and a democratic, fair and equitable international order.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated inequalities and exclusion in the world.

Developing countries face the increase in the unsustainable external debt, the contraction of economic activity and the fragility of health and social protection systems as a consequence of the irrational and unsustainable patterns of production and consumption of capitalism and decades of neoliberal policies, he claimed.

The head of Cuban diplomacy also condemned the attempts to undermine multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter; the proliferation of unconventional wars and the recurrent imposition of unilateral coercive measures.