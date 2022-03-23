23 de marzo de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuba announces the coming implementation of online visa service

por Prensa Latina

The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) on Tuesday 22, announced the implementation of an online visa application service for those who wish to travel to the Caribbean island.

It is an easy and organized way to carry out the process online from any device, the Cuban Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

 The information includes a series of explanatory screens on the data to fill in, which will be sent to the Cuban Consulate chosen by the applicant. The procedure must be directed to http://visasonline.cubaminrex.cu.

