Cuba announces the coming implementation of online visa service

The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) on Tuesday 22, announced the implementation of an online visa application service for those who wish to travel to the Caribbean island.

It is an easy and organized way to carry out the process online from any device, the Cuban Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

.@CubaMINREX pone a su disposición un servicio de solicitud de visas online. Una vía fácil y organizada para realizar su trámite en línea desde cualquier dispositivo. Más información👉 https://t.co/NRNBku43Bf pic.twitter.com/43rwXAm8sE — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) March 22, 2022

The information includes a series of explanatory screens on the data to fill in, which will be sent to the Cuban Consulate chosen by the applicant. The procedure must be directed to http://visasonline.cubaminrex.cu.