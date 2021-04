The Cuban Baseball Federation on Tuesday 27, announced Armando Ferrer as director of the team that will take part in the Olympic Baseball Qualifier of the Americas, which will take place in the United States, according to Jit website.

Ferrer, who had excellent results in the past two seasons with the Matanzas team, winning the national championship in one of them, has vast experience as coach in several categories.

He will be backed by Carlos Marti, Ricardo Eizmendiz, Jose Hernandez, Alexander Ramos, Raciel Sanchez and Jesus Salgado.

Marti is the current champion of Cuba with the Granma baseball team and has won three titles in the past five years.

With his headquarters at the Victoria de Giron stadium, the Cuban pre-selection team is training with the team of that nation that will take part in the Caribbean Baseball Cup, to be held from May 8-15 in Willemstad, capital of Curazao.