Cuba announces delegation of 69 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

After being notified, we will be represented from July 23 to August 8 by 36 men and 33 women in 15 sports, and we will participate in 64 events, the official explained in statements to the online sports weekly JIT.
As part of a required strategy of readjustments due to COVID-19, there are currently six sports involved in training bases abroad: athletics, boating, cycling, men’s and women’s wrestling, modern pentathlon and swimming, Miranda noted.
Cuba, with 123 competitors in 19 sports, ranked 18th in the previous Olympic Games, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.