Cuba announces delegation of 69 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Cuba announced on Wednesday 7th, a 69-athletes delegation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, at which it aspires to be among the top 20 countries in the table of medals by nations.

The figure was revealed after Cuba did not receive any of the last quotas assigned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Jose Antonio Miranda, general director of the High Performance Department at the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), confirmed.

After being notified, we will be represented from July 23 to August 8 by 36 men and 33 women in 15 sports, and we will participate in 64 events, the official explained in statements to the online sports weekly JIT.

As part of a required strategy of readjustments due to COVID-19, there are currently six sports involved in training bases abroad: athletics, boating, cycling, men’s and women’s wrestling, modern pentathlon and swimming, Miranda noted.

Cuba, with 123 competitors in 19 sports, ranked 18th in the previous Olympic Games, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.