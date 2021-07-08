8 de julio de 2021
Cuba oficializa delegación de 69 atletas a Tokio 2020
Inglés | English

Cuba announces delegation of 69 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
Cuba announced on Wednesday 7th, a 69-athletes delegation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, at which it aspires to be among the top 20 countries in the table of medals by nations.
The figure was revealed after Cuba did not receive any of the last quotas assigned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Jose Antonio Miranda, general director of the High Performance Department at the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), confirmed.

After being notified, we will be represented from July 23 to August 8 by 36 men and 33 women in 15 sports, and we will participate in 64 events, the official explained in statements to the online sports weekly JIT.

As part of a required strategy of readjustments due to COVID-19, there are currently six sports involved in training bases abroad: athletics, boating, cycling, men’s and women’s wrestling, modern pentathlon and swimming, Miranda noted.

Cuba, with 123 competitors in 19 sports, ranked 18th in the previous Olympic Games, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Presidente de Cuba se reunió con activista solidaria de EEUU

President of Cuba met with U.S. solidarity activist

Cuba will take action against inflation derived from the monetary reordering

Cuba will complete COVID-19 vaccines for its population in August

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *