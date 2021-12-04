Cuba and Vietnam celebrate the 61st anniversary of diplomatic relation

Top Vietnamese leaders congratulated their counterparts and the Cuban people on the occasion of the 61st anniversary this Thursday 2nd, of the diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, did so in letters sent to their Cuban counterparts, Manuel Marrero and Esteban Lazo, respectively.
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son congratulated his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez.
On December 2, 1960, Cuba became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam.
In this 61 years, the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, forged in the times when Vietnam was fighting for its independence, have been in permanent development and are a paradigm on how the ties between the States should be.
