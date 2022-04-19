Cuba and the United States to hold talks on migration

A note from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that the Cuban delegation will be headed by Deputy Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío.

The Cuban government has reiterated in multiple scenarios its commitment to an orderly and safe migration, and the willingness to dialogue so that a process that constitutes a human right can be exercised without obstacles or manipulations.

For the past five years the US executive has failed to comply with its commitment to grant at least 20,000 visas annually under bilateral agreements, and the few visas it grants through third countries even have limitations, such as those granted in the visitor category, which is only granted for one entry into the country.

Encouraged by the Cuban Adjustment Act, the only one of its kind in the world, many citizens join irregular migratory routes in Central America in which they are exposed to violence, swindles and the corruption of groups dedicated to drug trafficking or human trafficking.

So far this year, 1,680 citizens were returned to the island by sea and air from the United States, Mexico, Bahamas and Cayman Islands, according to Cuban authorities.