Cuba and  Russia are strategic partners, top Russian leader says

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov assured that Moscow will continue its assistance to Cuba as a strategic partner, and his country will send more humanitarian aid to the island before the year ends.
The top leader reaffirmed that Cuba is one of Russia’s priority foreign economic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean, hence his visit to the island is aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.
On Tuesday, Borisov met with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, his counterpart on the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, and shortly afterwards, he held a fraternal meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
