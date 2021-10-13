15 de octubre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba and  Russia are strategic partners, top Russian leader says

por Prensa Latina

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov assured that Moscow will continue its assistance to Cuba as a strategic partner, and his country will send more humanitarian aid to the island before the year ends.

 Borisov, who is visiting Havana as a special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stressed that despite the difficult situation caused by the COVID-19  pandemic and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, the strategic partnership between the two nations remains an unshakable priority for Russia.

The top leader reaffirmed that Cuba is one of Russia’s priority foreign economic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean, hence his visit to the island is aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

On Tuesday, Borisov met with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, his counterpart on the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, and shortly afterwards, he held a fraternal meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

