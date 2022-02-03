Cuba and China ratify interest in mutually beneficial cooperation

The Cuban and Chinese Foreign Ministries on Wednesday reaffirmed their interests in the regional and international agenda, while praising the two-way relations.

On Twitter, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez detailed about a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui.

En cordial encuentro con embajador de #China, Ma Hui, resaltamos alto nivel del diálogo político e interés común en implementar los consensos alcanzados por los máximos dirigentes de ambas naciones. Ratificamos amplias coincidencias en temas de la agenda regional e internacional pic.twitter.com/HcDVXZ3NTJ — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 2, 2022

“In a friendly meeting with Ma Hui, we highlight the high level of political dialogue and common interest in implementing the consensus reached by the presidents of both nations,” Mr. Rodriguez live-tweeted.

Recently, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian stated the mutually beneficial cooperation with Cuba will be broader and friendship will gain strength.

In this regard, Mr. Lijian stressed the significance of signing a plan to promote the economic project of the Belt and Silk Road between both nations.

The text, he said, clearly details manifold cooperation projects that align Cuba’s development plans with key areas and contents of the Chinese initiative.