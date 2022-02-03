3 de febrero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuba and China ratify interest in mutually beneficial cooperation

por Prensa Latina

The Cuban and Chinese Foreign Ministries on Wednesday reaffirmed their interests in the regional and international agenda, while praising the two-way relations.

On Twitter, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez detailed about a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui.

 “In a friendly meeting with Ma Hui, we highlight the high level of political dialogue and common interest in implementing the consensus reached by the presidents of both nations,” Mr. Rodriguez live-tweeted.

Recently, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian stated the mutually beneficial cooperation with Cuba will be broader and friendship will gain strength.

In this regard, Mr. Lijian stressed the significance of signing a plan to promote the economic project of the Belt and Silk Road between both nations.

The text, he said, clearly details manifold cooperation projects that align Cuba’s development plans with key areas and contents of the Chinese initiative.

