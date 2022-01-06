Cuba and China prepare Artificial Intelligence Center

Academics and scientists from the University of Camagüey are taking solid steps to inaugurate in the first quarter of the year the International Institute for Research on Artificial Intelligence in Hebei, China.

Sc.D. Yaile Caballero, head of the International Relations Department of the University of Camagüey, founded by the Cuban Revolution in 1967, will be in charge of the university’s rectory in China.

“The achievements in this discipline are crucial in different applications and sectors of science, as well as an opportunity for Cuban researchers to prove the capacity and potential of our country,” the specialist told Prensa Latina.

Caballero, awarded in 2019 as an International Expert of that Chinese city, said that “it is also intended to integrate specialists from Spain and Belgium, at a time when the community dedicated to artificial intelligence requires further growth, so it is a privilege that they think of us.”

Among the institutions participating in this project with China are the Academy of Sciences of Cuba, the Martha Abreu Central University of Villa Clara, the Technological University of Havana, the University of Informatics Sciences, and the universities of Granma and Ciego de Avila.