Cuba and China advance towards artificial intelligence

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specialists from the University of Camagüey, Cuba, (UC) will star in June in the inauguration of the International Artificial Intelligence Research Institute in Hebei, China, the academic center announced.

The university, which was recently represented at the University 2022 event in Havana, and whose stand was visited by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, will finally be able to carry out the project, a priority in its international cooperation agenda.

The decision to open on Asian soil was defined after an online meeting between the Cuban institution, the Ministry of Higher Education and the directors of the Hebei University of International Studies.

Precisely, in an interview with Prensa Latina, the director of the UC’s International Relations Office, Yaité Caballero, highlighted the importance of this type of centers “and the recognition of the capacity of Cuban science to manage advanced projects such as artificial intelligence”.

According to the UC website, the construction part is already finished and the last steps are being taken in the infrastructure for the student residence, while the equipment and conditioning of laboratories with high technological features and with the use of 5G are almost ready.

During a visit to Cuba in 2018, specialists and executives of Hebei University praised the capacity of Cuban academy and science, considered elite, despite the difficulties and shortages caused by political sieges such as the US blockade.