Cuba and Belize sign bilateral cooperation agreements

Another agreement was signed by The highest representatives of the health systems of the two nations signed another agreement to increase medical cooperation, marked by the presence of Cuban health workers in Belize since 1990.

The leaders issued a joint communiqué about the historical friendly relations between Cuba and Belize, based on mutual respect and solidarity.

In previous official conversations, Mr. Briceño highlighted the humanism of the Cuban Henry Reeve Medical Brigade engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in his country, as well as Cuba’s contribution to the professional training of young Belizeans, 54 of whom are currently studying in the Island.

Diaz-Canel, in turn, thanked Belize for its support to the Cuban resolution against the U.S. blockade submitted every year to the United Nations.

Both leaders also talked about the coming 8th CARICOM-Cuba Summit and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Cuba and the Caribbean countries