Cuba and Belarus deepen inter-parliamentary ties

Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), and Valery Mitskevich, vice president of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, exchanged on Feb 14, on the state of inter-parliamentary relations and their deepening.

The official Twitter of the Cuban Parliament reported that Lazo Hernandez welcomed this morning at the seat of the legislature, the National Capitol, Mitskevich, who is visiting the island these days at the invitation of the National Assembly.

On the same social media, the National Assembly reported that the meeting was also attended by Ana Mari Machado and Homero Acosta, vice president and secretary of the parliament, respectively, and Yolanda Ferrer, president of the permanent commission on international relations.

Cuba and Belarus have enjoyed uninterrupted relations since 1992, which are currently rated as very good, setting up political dialogue at the highest level and both governments give priority to bilateral ties.