Cuba among first three countries most vaccinated against COVID-19 

According to figures from the University of Oxford’s statistics website, Our World in Data, Cuba, only surpassed by the United Arab Emirates and is followed by Portugal, ranks second in both rates related to full and partial immunization.

Data from the website indicate that 55.3 percent of the world’s population has received at least one shot of any COVID-19 vaccines and 8.28 billion doses have been administered worldwide. Only 6.3 percent of people in low-income countries have received a first injection.

On Wednesday, Cuba’s Health Ministry (MINSAP) reported that until December 6, 10,198,006 people had received at least one dose of the Cuban-made vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala.

This number includes convalescents from the disease who were administered a single shot of Soberana Plus.

Of that total, 9,244,802 people have already received a second dose, and a third one has been administered to 8,793,232 people.

In addition, 441,278 Cubans have received booster doses, including 65,564 people as part of the clinical study and 375,714 in selected areas and risk groups, the MINSAP’s report noted.