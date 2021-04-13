Cuba advocates at UN a new international financial architecture

‘In contrast, some powers squander billions of resources on military spending, fail to comply with the commitment to contribute 0.7 percent of their GDP to Official Development Assistance and impose unilateral coercive measures, which violate the UN Charter and International Law,’ he assured.
Marrero denounced the US blockade against Cuba as well as the implementation by the previous US administration of over 240 measures that remain in force.
Meanwhile, he emphasized that ’25 years after the creation of the World Trade Organization, the Doha Development Round is paralyzed and a special and differentiated treatment for the countries of the South continues to be a chimera.’
The PM advocated for supporting the efforts of developing countries with concrete actions ‘in the areas of technology transfer, external financing on fair terms, market access, capacity building and North-South cooperation.’