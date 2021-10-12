12 de octubre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba advocates in UNESCO for a world of social justice

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuba defended at the UNESCO Executive Council the building of a post-COVID-19 world dominated by social justice and equality of rights among human beings, an increasingly distant scenario.

The Cuban ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel, called for speaking of a normal betting on a future that is different to the foreseeable one, a world defined by more unjust and unsafe societies.

According to the diplomat, the international community should make come true the ‘better world’ that humanity needs.

Cuba will remain deeply committed to UNESCO and the values it stands for, trusts in the leadership of the Director General Audrey Azoulay to strengthen it and make it more relevant, and along with its Member States it will continue enriching ties to reach the goals of a fairer and less unequal world, Esquivel said.

The Cuban representative said at the Executive Council that the COVID-19 pandemic made evident the nature of the unjust international order, a result of the ruling neoliberal model, ‘which in complicity with its financial partners and large media outlets is now trying to make us pay for the systemic and structural crisis.’

Esquivel stressed that the defense of human life has become an ethical imperative, as well as the urgency of achieving at global scale that sciences have a management model focused on collaboration, accessibility and exchange of information and data in benefit of the entire society.

UNESCO and its programs can make key contributions by way of contributing to the development of capabilities and infrastructure, and providing for a larger social participation in sciences.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuban deputy PM confirms tech advances in scientific facilities producing Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Cuba reporta 50 nuevos casos de COVID-19, un fallecido y 50 altas médicas

Cuba reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 50 medical discharges

The Moon is mysteriously rusting despite lack of air & liquid water

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *