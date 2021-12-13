13 de diciembre de 2021
Cuba acuses the US government of encouraging unsafe migration

por Prensa Latina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday condemned the US for not fulfilling its commitments envisioned in migration agreements and for hardening the economic blockade against the island, cruel policty that encourages irregular migration.

The Foreign Minister accused the US government of the death of at least two people in the wreck of a speedboat with US registration in a failed illegal people trafficking.

 The speedboat wrecked near Santa Cruz del Norte, Mayabeque province (west), on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior reported.

According to a press release, Cuban Border Troops assisted the boat overloaded with people in adverse hydrometereological conditions.

Two minors, seven women and 14 men, including two dead, were rescued.

The press release also condemned the policy of the US government that encourages irregular emigration from Cuba.

This practice is used by human traffickers, who make profit by putting lives at risk and causing the death of human beings, the press release added.

