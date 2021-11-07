Created new economic-health association between Cuba and Canada

The Mercantil Comercializadora de Servicios Medicos Cubanos S.A. and the Canadian Mercantile Society Cubaheal Medical Tourism Inc. signed the agreement, which will allow to jointly manage the Aparthotel Ortop of the Frank País International Orthopedic Scientific Complex, in this capital, reported Cubadebate portal.

It is the first international economic association contract in the service provision modality of the Ministry of Public Health of the Caribbean nation, and according to the documents, it will allow the health sector to be linked with a foreign source of financing.

In particular, the agreement signed the day before by the presidents of the Cuban and Canadian companies, Yamila de Armas and Wael Saad Eddin Gharbiyeh, respectively, will allow the use of the services of the Aparthotel Ortop under the modality of student residence, or as academic accommodation.

Cubaheal expressed its interest in expanding the capabilities of the center, as well as in marketing programs for the well-being and quality of life of the elderly and of patients who wish to be treated in Cuba.

The experience and prestige of the “Frank Pais” International Orthopedic Scientific Complex serve as endorsement of the project, as this institution is recognized in orthopedic, trauma, reconstructive and rehabilitative surgery of the osteomioneuroarticular system.

In addition, the institution stands out for the application of the external fixator technique, exclusive to Cuban orthopedics, and of other attachments manufactured in the hospital itself, which make it possible to treat spinal deformities, bone and soft tissue tumors, paralysis and medical conditions. rheumatic.