Gabriel Garcia Fernandez, 12, is the first pediatric patient to be vaccinated with Soberana 02, as part of the clinical trial with children between 12 and 18 years of age.

The general director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Vicente Verez Bencomo, informed Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, that the preliminary results of the «Soberana-Pediatria» clinical trial are very encouraging.

The journalist Leticia Martinez Hernandez pointed out on her Twitter account that Verez Bencomo explained to the president that, with two doses, adolescents between 12 and 18 years old raise antibodies to the level of three doses in adults.

On June 10, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved the Soberana-Pediatria clinical trial, which includes in its phase I / II children and adolescents between 3 and 18 years old, healthy and of Cuban nationality.

In a trial, it was conceived with 50 volunteers in the first stage, and 300 in the second, to whom the same scheme as the adults would be applied: two doses of Soberana 02 and one of Soberana Plus.

(Translated from Cubadebate)