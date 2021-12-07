COVID-19 protection reached 83 percent in Cuba

This figure includes convalescents with more than two months of having had the disease, to whom a single injection of Soberana Plus, also from IFV, was administered.

With a second dose, 9 million 236,252 inhabitants were reported and with three doses, 8 million 878,236. The country accumulated up to that date 28 million 651,157 doses administered, the report added.

On the other hand, 100 percent of the population elligible for vaccination has at least the first dose of one of the anti-COVID-19 immunizers created in this nation.

Excluded from vaccination are convalescents with less than two months of having suffered from the disease, who cannot be immunized, and patients with acute illnesses.

Those who have undergone emergency surgery or other illnesses, those stranded in other countries and children under two years of age cannot be protected either.

Cuba today ranks first in Latin America and third in the world in anti-COVID-19 immunization, only surpassed globally by the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, according to the digital site Our World in Data.