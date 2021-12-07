7 de diciembre de 2021
COVID-19 protection reached 83 percent in Cuba

por Prensa Latina

Nine million 287,955 people in Cuba (83 percent) completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination plan with three dosis of a Cuban-made vaccine, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported on Tuesday.

By the end of the 5th of this month, 10 million 192,861 individuals had received at least one dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine, from the Finlay Institute (IFV), or Abdala, designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the Minsap said on its website.

This figure includes convalescents with more than two months of having had the disease, to whom a single injection of Soberana Plus, also from IFV, was administered.

With a second dose, 9 million 236,252 inhabitants were reported and with three doses, 8 million 878,236. The country accumulated up to that date 28 million 651,157 doses administered, the report added.

On the other hand, 100 percent of the population elligible for vaccination has at least the first dose of one of the anti-COVID-19 immunizers created in this nation.

Excluded from vaccination are convalescents with less than two months of having suffered from the disease, who cannot be immunized, and patients with acute illnesses.

Those who have undergone emergency surgery or other illnesses, those stranded in other countries and children under two years of age cannot be protected either.

Cuba today ranks first in Latin America and third in the world in anti-COVID-19 immunization, only surpassed globally by the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, according to the digital site Our World in Data.

