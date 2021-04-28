COVID-19 pandemic could cause more heart diseases

Scientists in Russia warned of the possibility that in the next three to five years there will be a sharp increase in heart disease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Many people have the wasting syndrome as a response to stressors caused after confinement by this novel coronavirus, and after a while this will inevitably have an impact on the state of their health,’ warns a statement released on the website of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Researchers at the ICG’s Center for Therapy and Prophylaxis have been studying the impact of psychosocial factors on the development of cardiovascular diseases since the 1980s.

According to their calculations, burn-out syndrome would go up the risk of developing ischemic heart disease, cerebral hemorrhage and high blood pressure by 150 to 200 percent after this complex epidemiological situation.