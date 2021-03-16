16 de marzo de 2021
CONMEBOL announces schedule for Copa America 2021

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday 15, announced the schedule for the Copa America tournament, to be held in several cities in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10.
The Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, will host the inaugural challenge of the oldest national team competition in the world, while the Nemesio Camacho stadium (El Campin), from Bogota, will host the ‘grand final’ of a fight returning after its cancellation in the last season due to COVID-19.

According to the program released by CONMEBOL, on the initial date, Argentina will face Chile, in Buenos Aires, and Paraguay will compete with Bolivia in the city of Mendoza.

The other host of the fair, Colombia, will make its debut on Monday, June 14, against its counterpart from Ecuador, at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

The Copa America 2021 will follow its competition format – no Qatar and Australia – and will be contested again by the 10 South American national teams, in cities located in the extreme North and South of the region.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

