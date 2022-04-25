Climate Change confronting plan shows results in Cienfuegos after 5 years of implemention

On this Monday 25, the Territorial Delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, CITMA, in Cienfuegos, presented the results of the State Plan for confronting Climate Change «Tarea Vida».

Five years after its implementation, enterprises such as the Cienfuegos SA Refinery, the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, AstiSur and the Provincial Delegation of Territorial Planning and Urbanism explained their progress.

Likewise, they raised their challenges and projections up 2025.

On this occasion, the Communication Campaign «The earth is not our planet, but our home» was also presented, in salute to World Environment Day, which the coming June 5th, will mark the 50 anniversary of its establishment.