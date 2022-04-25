25 de abril de 2022
Priorizan acciones para minimizar efectos del cambio climático en Palmira
Inglés | English

Climate Change confronting plan shows results in Cienfuegos after 5 years of implemention

por Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

On this Monday 25, the Territorial Delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, CITMA, in Cienfuegos, presented the results of the State Plan for confronting Climate Change «Tarea Vida».
Five years after its implementation, enterprises such as the Cienfuegos SA Refinery, the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, AstiSur and the Provincial Delegation of Territorial Planning and Urbanism explained their progress.
Likewise, they raised their challenges and projections up 2025.

On this occasion, the Communication Campaign «The earth is not our planet, but our home» was also presented, in salute to World Environment Day, which the coming June 5th, will mark the 50 anniversary of its establishment.

También te puede gustar

Cuba defined economic and legislative projections for 2021 this week

Study reveals psychological distress in children due to physical isolation

Cuba aboga por migración ordenada, regular y segura

Cuba advocates for orderly, regular and safe migration

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Contact Us

-->