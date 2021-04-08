CIGB with more than 1,300 biotechnology products international patents

With more than 1,300 international patents, 81 objects of invention on different products and a productivity of 78,000 pesos per worker, at the end of 2020, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) was one of the first four High-Tech Enterprises in Cuba.

Gerardo Guillen Nieto, PhD in Biological Sciences, its director of Biomedical Research, while appearing on the radio-television program Mesa Redonda, mentioned that 25 percent of the net revenues from export products and almost 400 of its 1,445 workers are linked to research.

Likewise, 56 percent of the professionals have scientific or technological categories and 47 percent are masters or doctors of science, all indicators that exceed the requirements established as EAT and place the CIGB at the level of international biotechnology companies.

He said that 71 of its products are in the international phase, patented in European countries and in the United States, Japan, China, South Africa, Argentina and Brazil, while in 2020 alone eight new patents were filed, including six drugs focused on confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows the innovative capacity of Cuban scientists.

In the last year, the center also opened 13 new lines of research directly related to SARS-CoV-2, which were added to the 54 research-development projects of the CIGB and today five products integrate the action protocol, among them HeberFERON and Jusvinza, Guillen Nieto pointed out.

He pointed out that there were 54 publications in international journals and 27 in high impact journals, a reflection of the academic potential of the institution in this pandemic year, which is also evidenced by the more than 250 awards from the Academy of Science that it has accumulated in its 35 years of existence.

As EAT, the center can develop joint venture agreements abroad, as is the case of those it has in China, where there is a plant located in ChangHeber, in the town of Chanchung, where Interferon is developed for the treatment of COVID-19.

Another Chinese-Cuban joint venture is Shandong Lukang Heber Biotech, where Jusvinza is produced for its original application as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, and the Cuban-Chinese Center for Innovation in Biotechnology in Yongzhou, for the research of CIGB projects, among them against lung cancer and the development of a Pan-Corona vaccine against different strains of coronavirus.

(Edited from ACN)