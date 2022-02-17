Cienfuegos’ University students work at Family Code draft bill consultation

Just over 80 law students from Carlos Rafael Rodriguez University, in Cienfuegos, are nowadays at the forefront of a major process in Cuba, since their support is vital in the public consultation of Family Code draft bill.

Caridad Figueredo Guerra and Lisanis Yisel Perez Sanchez, second-year students at the house of high studies, are two of the future professionals who now give an effective response to this task, as they did before in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figueredo Guerra told the Cuban News Agency that their participation in this process, in progress from February 1 to April 30 of this year, is very important, since they have the necessary tools to explain to the population any issue or on technical-legal language.

He added that the faculty of the career gave them a strong preparation, mainly in the subject of Family Law, in addition, they received explanatory conferences and workshops on the content of the text. In the meetings I have had the opportunity to clarify doubts to people, fundamentally related to parental responsibility, same-sex marriage, solidarity gestation and adoptive affiliations, among others, always on the basis of respect for the diversity of criteria, commented.

She considered that the experience contributes a lot to her training as a future jurist because it allows her to nurture and appropriate this new language every day.It is time for people to read and internalize so that they make use of the freedom of expression of every Cuban and exercise their right to modify, add, delete or delete an article, he stressed.

Lisanis Yisel recognized the relevance of the workshops, the conferences and the knowledge acquired since joining the Civil Chamber of the Provincial Court when proceeding to clarify the voters’ doubts. She stressed that the collaboration in the debates is very useful and, above all, an honor for the influence on his professional and personal training.

If the Code is approved, we would be, once graduated, in charge of enforcing the precepts contained in the text and ensuring the rights and duties included in it, hence the importance of the document, Lisanis Yisel pointed out.

Susana Alzuri Estrada, head of the UCf Law Department, said that students from second to fourth year began to prepare from 2021 for their intervention in the process, some study the draft in the field of Family Law and others do it as part of impact tasks.

He stressed that the mission of young people, who will participate in more than two thousand assemblies, is one of accompaniment, they are in charge of collecting the criteria born from these meetings, explaining issues and shaping the proposals of the people in the debates.

Version 24 was approved by the deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power, in its IX Legislature, in December 2021 and published in the Official Gazette of the Republic on January 12. It is available on the website of the Ministry of Justice (www.minjus.gob.cu) and for download on the APKlis platform, as well as at all Cuban Post Office counters and points of sale.

The current Cuban Code dates back to 1975, which is why the popular consultation carried out these days in Cuba, to debate the new bill, is a sign of a broad democratic exercise, marked by the plurality and diversity characteristics of society.