Cienfuegos’ Electric Company concluded 2021 with relevant achievements in its corporate purpose, despite the effects caused by the high incidence in this territory of the SARS CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Dorgi Monzon Santos, general director of the enterprise, told the Cuban News Agency that the main result of this period was to maintain power service to state and residential clients, amid the high rate of infections caused by the pandemic.

Likewise, he pointed out, at the end of September and beginning of October we managed to recover technical-economic indicators, for example, we ended with a collection of 99.61 percent in the residential sector.

We fully carried out the plan of maintenance actions and operations to the system, especially in tree pruning, this allowed us to reach the end of the previous calendar with compliance in the indicators of the electrical networks area, explained the manager.

In the same way, it is worth noting the rapid action of the entity’s brigades in the face of the damages of the tropical storm Elsa, last July, whose major incidents were in the mountainous area of ​​the province and were resolved in a few hours, thanks to to a program for the proper management of the networks in order to reduce losses, said the electrical engineer.

Regarding renewable sources of energy, he pointed out that during 2021 4.3 percent of what was consumed in Cienfuegos was obtained by this means, with a greater representation of solar photovoltaic systems, thanks to the high availability of the panels.

In addition, he said, we will install a new photovoltaic park in the municipality of Abreus, with a capacity of 5 megawatts, through a foreign investment project promoted by Canada.

By 2022, Monzon Santos announced, the primary objective will be to maintain a correct operation of the energy system throughout the territory, as well as the technical-economic indicators.

He added that they will continue with the development of the reserch-company link with the Universities «Carlos Rafael Rodriguez», from Cienfuegos, and «Marta Abreu» from Las Villas, through the completion of undergraduate, masters and PhD theses or at the initiative of the higher education centers themselves.

Subsequently, step by step, we will make decisions in the entity based on the scientific results of these investigations, in order to improve the different problems, he stressed. After studies carried out, we will continue with the process of legal clearance of 100 hectares where in the future more solar parks could be built, either by foreign investment, by financing or by programs carried out by other nations and executed by the Electric Union and the Ministry of Energy and Mines, he concluded.