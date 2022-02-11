Cienfuegos University signs collaboration agreement with  Russian institute

The rector of the Moscow Energy Institute, Nikolai Dmitrievich, said after signing the agreement that 70 percent of the budget of his academy is dedicated to financing production, and the results of research are used to develop the industry, agriculture and the economy.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Dmitrievich said that since 1965 his institute has trained more than 400 Cuban professionals.

At the moment, we have relations with the University of Guantanamo, the Jose Antonio Echeverria Technological University of Havana (Cujae, in Spanish) and the University of Matanzas, he stressed.

During the University Congress 2022, the Moscow Energy Institute will also sign agreements with the Dr. Antonio Nuñez Jimenez University in Moa, in the eastern province of Holguin, and the Jesus Montane Oropesa University, in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

The event, which has been in session since Monday until Friday in Havana’s Convention Center, has a program that combines face-to-face and virtual activities and gathers around 200 delegates from 34 countries.

