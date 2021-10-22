Cienfuegos University resumes school year 2020-2021

School year 2020-2021 restarted this week with the blended attendance of the students at the University of Cienfuegos, Carlos Rafael Rodriguez in order to complete the studies in the stage, which in the first period will last until November 30.

Complying with the epidemiological measures to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, they keep in mind the key elements in the individualized attention of incorporated students

PhD Orquidea Urquiola Sanchez, Rector Cienfuegos University, affirms that “no student can be left at a disadvantage, with a view to making way for the second period of the 2020-2021 academic year, which will begin on December 1 and will culminate during the next month of March

«They have to emphasize, fundamentally, those evaluations that were pending, together with the systematization of all the contents to guarantee quality and success.»

All the careers were activated for the gradual reincorporation of the students, who will take the final exams of the first period, as well as the completion of studies and graduations.

Urquiola Sanchez argues that “these study completion exercises will take place, starting on December 1, and throughout the month. The graduations are scheduled for January of the next year 2022.

The 2021-2022 school year will begin in April at the Cienfuegos university, which has agreements signed with more than 130 foreign universities and with a hundred national companies