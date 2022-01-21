Cienfuegos University graduates more than 900 students

Cienfuegos University graduated 910 students on the night of this Thursday 20.

The best graduates were Eddy Luis Ocampo Barrueta, belonging to the Faculty of Education, of the Bachelor of Special Education, and Michel Quevedo Cepero, from to the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, of Agricultural Engineering, who spoke on behalf of the recent graduates.

The ceremony was accompanied by the Rector of the «Carlos Rafael Rodriguez», Orquidea Urquiola Sanchez, the First Secretary of the Party in the province, Maride Fernandez Lopez, the Governor of the territory, Alexandre Corona Quintero, among other political authorities from different sectors, who recognized the contribution and linkage of students theory and work with organizations such as the national associations of Accountants, Jurists and Historians of Cuba, and the provincial delegations of Agriculture and Tourism.