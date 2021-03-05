5 de marzo de 2021
Cienfuegos starts second stage of Soberana 01 clinical trial

Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

It has been reported that the second stage of the study with Soberana 01 will be carried out in the province of Cienfuegos.

«The Soberana 01 prototype is very safe,» said Dr. C. Vicente Verez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Institute, and explained that the start of phase II of its clinical trial will be carried out in the province of Cienfuegos with 700 volunteers.

In this regard, Dr. C. Verez Bencomo, said that Soberana 01, «is more alive than ever» and detailed that, after concluding the first phase of the study in humans, the candidate will be tested in Cienfuegos, in 700 volunteers  between 19 and 80 years.

Thus, immunization with vaccine candidates is advancing in Cuba.

In his Twitter account, the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, outlined it this way: “Also phase 2 of # Soberana01 in Cienfuegos. Hope comes, but let’s not forget responsibility ”.

