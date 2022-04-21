By the communication strategy » Todo el amor hecho Canción» (All love made Song), until September 2023, the popular singer-songwriter Rosa Campo will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her artistic life, a whole year that will be the opportunity to meet again with the public after confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported at a press conference by Yusi Padron, collaborator of the artist.



She also meant that the celebration will allow to enjoy her music compositions live, through the appreciated character of Tía Rosa, and it will be the way to honor a work recognized both in Cuba and overseas.

During the month of May, the artist will participate in Havana at the international event «Corazón Feliz«, where she will also present the DVD «Tía Rosa de las canciones«.

During May, the San Fernando Boulevard will resume its performance now called «Atardecer Feliz», this time, with a monthly frequency, and the collaboration of the Provincial Council of Plastic Arts and the Provincial Center of Books and Literature.

Among the actions to greet these 40 years of work and song, they highlighted that in September, artists from Cienfuegos will sing the music of Rosa Campo, a proposal that they will later reissue in the Cuban capital with guest singer-songwriters such as Rochy Ameneiro.

In November, a symposium will be held to analyze his compositions and contributions to the Cuban children’s songbook.

They foresee the edition of a compendium of the work with their own notes, in order to distribute it in schools and announced the digitization of the text «Carrusel Musical» for greater access, as well as the reissue of the volume.

For the 40th anniversary of Rosa Campo artistic life, they activated the Facebook profile “Rosa Campo Tía Rosa”, and they also have positioning on the Instagram and YouTube platforms.

They will film the second part of the Documentary “I was looking for a Rosa, but I found an Aunt”, a continuity that would be called “Tia Rosa”, with the technical support of Jagua TV and other institutions.