Cienfuegos recalled Fidel’s entry into the city on January 6,1959

In the same square where 63 years ago Fidel paid humble homage to the heroes and martyrs of the armed uprising of September 5, Cienfuegos gathered to remember the passage of that caravan of freedom, a night in 1959 that Cienfuegos’inhabitants remember as the coldest that has hit the city.

This meeting with the country’s history was presided over by Maride Fernandez Lopez, Member of the Central Committee and First Secretary of Communist Party in the province, Aylin Alvarez Garcia, Member of the Council of State and First Secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communists League (UJC), Alexandre Corona Quintero, Province Governor, and other authorities of government and mass organizations. In a special way, Antonio Guerrero, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, accompanied the people.

Cienfuegos observed a minute of silence in remembrance of Brigadier General Marcelo Verdecia Perdomo — who died in July of last year — who joined the fight almost since he was a child. Anaily Chacon Diaz, vice president of the University Student Federation (FEU), at the University of Medical Sciences, summarized the work of today’s young people, as worthy continuators of the work of the bearded men.

She recalled the days in the red zone, in isolation centers, the work in support of vulnerable groups, and added that «there are other social tasks in which they have stepped forward, including the contribution from knowledge and science.»

The young woman ratified that this generation of Cubans should be remembered when talking about one of the deadliest pandemics that humanity has known.

The Rosette of the City, a distinction that recognizes the contributions to cultural development in the province, was conferred, post-mortem, to the Cuban troubadour Vicente Feliu Miranda, by virtue of his contribution to the culture of Cienfuegos.