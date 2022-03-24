Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital hosts GAL 2022 Medical Convention

Dr. Gustavo Aldereguia Lima General Hospital in the province of Cienfuegos is hosting the GAL 2022 Convention from March 23 – 25, an event centered mainly on the quality of health care in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through keynote lectures, symposiums, diploma courses and workshops, the participants will discuss the organization and management of hospital networks, science and technological innovation, research in health services and communication in the current times.

Dr. Pavel Noa Rodriguez, director of the center, told ACN that GAL 2022—sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health and its Provincial Division, the Pan American Health Organization, the Finlay Institute of Vaccines and the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, among others—will bring together Cuban researchers and academics representing 17 specialties in a meeting designed to share knowledge about the main health problems that this medical institution deals with on a regular basis.

“I am confident that the convention will have excellent results, especially because of the experiences and lessons that our hospital, our province and Cuba in general will learn from it,” he emphasized.

GAL 2022 was preceded by conferences such as Anestecien—held online—and an update on general surgery, a workshop on atypical services in medical clinics, and a diploma course on nursing care in critical maternal care.

This edition is dedicated to the 43rd anniversary of the this institution founded by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the 100th anniversary of the Federation of University Students, the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League, and the 65th anniversary of the September 5 Popular Uprising of the city of Cienfuegos.

(Edited from ACN)