Cienfuegos’ Provincial Hospital arrives to its 43 foundation anniversary

The Gustavo Aldereguia Lima Provincial Hospital (HGAL), in Cienfuegos, celebrates on this March 23, its 43th founding anniversary.

«The HGAL has carried out training and updating actions for health personnel at different levels of care, with emphasis before and during the COVID-19 epidemic, and this is stated in this publication, and I quote:

«As part of its leadership in the organization of health services, Gustavo Aldereguia Lima Provincial Hospital has supported the hospital environment and in the institutions that make up the health services network, guaranteeing early identification, adequate isolation, timely confirmation and the best treatment to patients with COVID-19.

Advised on the reorganization of the medical emergency system to facilitate the flow of people, and thus avoid crossover with other patients and health personnel, and trained these personnel in the proper use of personal protective equipment, in addition to the use of disinfectant solutions for the hygiene of hands and surfaces, and foot pads with sodium hypochlorite in all locals entrances and exits”.

The hospital “Dr. Gustavo Aldereguia Lima” was inaugurated in Cienfuegos on March 23, 1979 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz. Its director was Dr. Jose Ignacio Goicochea Boffil. In his opening remarks, the commander said: «This hospital will be a symbol of the health, life and happiness of Cienfuegos.»