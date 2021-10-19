On October 19 the World Health Organization celebrates the International Day against breast cancer with the aim of raising awareness and promoting woman´s access to timely and effective controls, diagnoses and treatments.

Breast cancer accounts for about 30% of female tumors and in 2014 caused the death of 6.213 Spanish women, setting the average age of death at 70 years of age.

The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) explains most of the cases are diagnosed in women aged 35 to 80 with an increased risk in women aged 45 to 65 years. The good news are early detection of breast cancer remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control.

In the province of Cienfuegos, it started a program of activities organized by Cuban Women Federetion (FMC by its Spanish acronym) intended to provide information to Cuban women and family, aimed at the prevention and early detection of breast cancer, in order to improve its prognosis and survival.

In the Guidance Houses for Women and the Family, located at the headquarters of the women’s organization in each town, health specialists have been attending since the morning of Monday 18, to address the issue of breast cancer, its incidence in Cienfuegos, indications for prevent it and promote effective diagnoses.