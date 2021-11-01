Cienfuegos prepares tourism facilities to restart activities

With the opening of Bar la T, Patana Tortuga, a hostel on the sea operated by Marlin SA Company, the province of Cienfuegos is preparing hotel and non-hotel facilities to restart the tourist activity.

The highest authorities of the territory Maride Fernandez Lopez, member of the Central Committee of the Party and its first secretary in the province, and Governor Alexandre Corona Quintero, attended the inauguration of this novel recreation option.

They also confirmed the preparations and repairs prior to the start this November, in emblematic facilities such as the Hotel Rancho Luna, with a series of construction improvements and the new option of a new restaurant, specialized in international food.

Another new offer for the coming season: the «Canopy» installed in the «El Nicho» Natural Park, optional for nature tourism in the Cienfuegos area of ​​the Guamuhaya mountains, with high demand from the domestic market and also from international tourism.

This was explained to the press by Jose Enrique Gonzalez Garrido, representative of the Ministry of Tourism in the province of Cienfuegos, and affirmed that, so far, only the Hotel Jagua in the city of Cienfuegos will not open, due to the start in that hotel plant in an investment process in January 2022.

The Palmares enterprise also offers services in this tourist reactivation of La Perla del Sur. Centers such as the «Club Cienfuegos», in the Punta Gorda neighborhood, already receive clients, in strict adherence to hygienic sanitary measures.

( Translated from information published in RCM website by Gretta Espinosa Clemente)