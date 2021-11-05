5 de noviembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cienfuegos extra-hotel network manages supply with local producers

por Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

The production chain with small-industries and other economic facilities of the province of Cienfuegos, will allow the tourist branch in the territory to manage the food supply in facilities of the Palmares extra-hotel network.

Thus, local productions reduce the imported component of tourism, according to Miguel Alfonso Santana, director of the Palmares Cienfuegos Branch, told the press.

On the eve of tourism activities reopening, the assortment of recreational spaces for tourism in Cienfuegos from companies in the territory such as fishing industry, food industry; as well as cooperatives, small-industries and individual producers, it allows guaranteeing the gastronomic offer.

