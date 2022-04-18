In a solemn ceremony, on April 16, Cienfuegos commemorated the 61st anniversary of the victory at Playa Giron.

The Tomas Acea Cemetery of this city welcomed the tribute to the heroes and martyrs of the deed with the presence of relatives of the fallen, militiamen and the main authorities of the territory.

The event was a pretext to deliver 61 cards of the Communist Party of Cuba, also in honor of the worker’s day of this organization and the Declaration of Cuban Revolution as Socialist.

The attendees observed a minute of silence, first for the martyrs of Giron and then for the recent death of the Cienfuegos troubadour Lazaro Garcia.

On the other hand, the promotion to the immediate higher rank of militiamen took place and the authorities of the province recognized 15 National Vanguard entities in this, the 65th year of the September 5 Uprising.

Yaliel Cobo Calvo, First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Young Communists League, concluded the tribute with thanks to the heroes and martyrs of Playa Giron for making that the first defeat of Imperialism in America.